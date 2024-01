Two PSNI officers have been praised for rescuing two kayakers in County Derry.

Dog walkers raised the alarm when they noticed the men in difficulty on the River Bann in Coleraine yesterday evening.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the kayakers clinging to branches, after they were caught in an unexpectedly strong tide.

Two officers entered the cold water and, with the help of colleagues on the bank, brought the men to safety.