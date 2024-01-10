Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal return to third Conor McGurk Cup Final

The Donegal hurlers are through to another Conor McGurk Cup Final after beating Fermanagh 2-16 to 1-12 in the semi final on Tuesday evening at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

Setanta’s Josh Cronnolly McGee scored both the goals in a two minute period during the second half while his club mate Gerry Gilmore scored six points.

Donegal will play Down in the final on Saturday at The Dub in Belfast. That game will start at 4pm.

Down beat Antrim 3-28 to 0-28 in their semi final.

Donegal won the competition for the first time in 2023 when they beat University Ulster in the final 5-28 to 0-21 while the previous year Mickey McCann’s side lost by a point to Down in the decider.

