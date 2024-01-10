Donegal score late to beat Inishowen – FT Report

It’s advantage Donegal in the first round of the Oscar Traynor Cup.
John Francis Doogan’s side beat Inishowen 3-2 in the first leg of their encounter at Maginn Park in Buncrana.
Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News reports for Highland Radio Sport:
