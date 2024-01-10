Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal score late to beat Inishowen – FT Report

It’s advantage Donegal in the first round of the Oscar Traynor Cup.

John Francis Doogan’s side beat Inishowen 3-2 in the first leg of their encounter at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News reports for Highland Radio Sport:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry officers praised for rescuing kayakers in danger

10 January 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday January 10th

10 January 2024
flu
News, Top Stories

Substantial increase in respiratory illnesses and hospitalisations

10 January 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Donegal marginally below national average level of affluence

10 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry officers praised for rescuing kayakers in danger

10 January 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday January 10th

10 January 2024
flu
News, Top Stories

Substantial increase in respiratory illnesses and hospitalisations

10 January 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Donegal marginally below national average level of affluence

10 January 2024
Ryanair in sky_high res
News, Top Stories

Ryanair to launch Derry to Birmingham year round route

10 January 2024
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Ballyshannon and surrounding areas

10 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube