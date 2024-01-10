Donegal top group and play Monaghan in McKenna Cup semi final

Donegal have reached the semi finals of the Dr McKenna Cup as Section A winners thanks to a late Tyrone goal in the Red Hands defeat to Armagh.

Armagh beat Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds by a point (1-14 to 2-10) but Dalaigh Jones goal three minutes into injury time at the end of the game reduced the deficit to one.

Had Armagh not conceded late on, the Orchard County would have topped the group but both Donegal and Armagh would ultimately progress to the last four with just two points on the board from two games.

In the semi finals Donegal have been drawn away to Monaghan in Castleblaney on Sunday the 14th January with the throw in 1pm.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have LIVE Commentary from that game on Highland this Sunday in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.

Armagh will play Derry in the other semi final at the Athletic Grounds at 4pm on Saturday 13th January.