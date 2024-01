Minister Eamon Ryan is due to visit Donegal tomorrow.

The Minister is expected to travel to County House Lifford tomorrow afternoon.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty says he will seize the opportunity to make the Minister aware of the issues facing people in Donegal, particularly in rural areas.

Councillor McClafferty says one of the main issues he will raise is the prohibiting of planning along the N56 which has plagued the area for years: