Final call for North West 10k charities application

The North West 10k committee is inviting charities to apply to be beneficiaries from this year’s event which takes place on Monday, 6th of May in Letterkenny. Closing date for applications is this Friday 12th January and should be emailed to toni@letterkennychamber.com

27,150 euros was raised from last year’s run and walk resulting in three charities getting €9,057 each.

In the 26 years of the North West 10k an overall total of €931,734.00 euros has been raised for 38 charities.

10k Chairperson Neil Martin says the event has been a hugely successful fundraising venture since the first race in 1997. “It’s a great opportunity for charities not alone from the money that can be raised but also the public awareness that it gives about what they do. From the middle of February the chosen charities will have lots of chances to get the message out about their work and the reasons that they are raising money through the support of the North West 10k Committee. Aside from the money that is raised from the race and walk entries we put a big emphasis on the charities coming up with all sorts of ideas for events to raise additional income between the middle of February and Monday 6th of May when the 27th North West 10k takes place. There is a lot of hard work for the people involved with the charities but it is worth it for very worthy causes” Mr Martin concluded.

