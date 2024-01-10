Funding will secure Ireland World Rally Championship round – Donagh Kelly

Motorsport Ireland is looking for 15 million euro of government funding to host three World Rally Championship rounds.

A successful hosting bid would see Waterford, Limerick and Kerry alternating as host locations.

WRC officials visited all three last week with their Motorsport Ireland counterparts ahead of this week’s bid announcement.

The WRC last came to Ireland in 2007 and 2009, with Sebastien Loeb winning both events.

Donegal man Donagh Kelly has been acting in an advisory role to Motorsport Ireland during the process.

The Frosses native has been telling Greg Hughes on the Nine Til Noon Show, how key funding will see a return of the WRC to Ireland.