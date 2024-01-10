Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gritters out in Donegal this evening

All of the Donegal gritting routes will be treated this evening.

The gritters will be out from 5pm.

Donegal County Council are urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The following routes are to be treated:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Donegal marginally below national average level of affluence

10 January 2024
Ryanair in sky_high res
News, Top Stories

Ryanair to launch Derry to Birmingham year round route

10 January 2024
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Ballyshannon and surrounding areas

10 January 2024
grit route10 01
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in Donegal this evening

10 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Donegal marginally below national average level of affluence

10 January 2024
Ryanair in sky_high res
News, Top Stories

Ryanair to launch Derry to Birmingham year round route

10 January 2024
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Ballyshannon and surrounding areas

10 January 2024
grit route10 01
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in Donegal this evening

10 January 2024
invest NI
News, Top Stories

30 international visitors in Northwest under Invest NI

10 January 2024
Psychiatric nurses, Suspend industrial action, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Major public sector strike planned for NI on January 18th

10 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube