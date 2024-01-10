Gritters out in Donegal this evening

All of the Donegal gritting routes will be treated this evening.

The gritters will be out from 5pm.

Donegal County Council are urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The following routes are to be treated:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town