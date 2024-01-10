HIQA publishes two reports on disability centres in Donegal

HIQA has posted reports following inspections of two centres for people with disabilities in Donegal. One non-compliance was found in the area of premises at the James Connolly Memorial Residential Unit in Carndonagh, while no non-compliances were noted at Finnside in Stranorlar.

There were nine residents at the James Connolly Memorial Unit in Carndonagh when the unannounced inspection took place in October.

Inspectors found that improvements in the governance and management systems used and a reduction in the institutional practices at the centre led to better outcomes for the

residents living there. However, some further improvements were required. The report reports one non compliance in the area of premises.

In their response. management say renovations have already taken place in the dormitory area, and further renovations are planned in the bathroom area.

You can read the full report on the James Connolly Memorial Residential Unit HERE

The Finnside centre is part of the Ard Greine complex in Stranolar, and there were three residents present when the inspection took place in September.

No non compliances were reported, with the report saying the service provided high quality, person-centred and individualised care and support to residents, who were treated in a caring and respectful manner by staff.

You can read the full report on the Finnside centre HERE