Kernan’s & iMotors Sign New Two-Year Sponsorship Extension with the Finn Harps Youth Academy

The Kernan Group is delighted to announce the extension of its sponsorship agreement with the Finn Harps Youth Academy & Schools Program, marking a continuation of their successful three-year partnership with iMotors. This joint sponsorship, with iMotors, remains the main support for the program for an additional two years until 2026.

The ties between Anthony Kernan and Finn Harps run deep, with his association tracing back to the late eighties when he made 28 appearances for Harps scoring seven times after a spell in England with Wolves and Brighton.

Having experienced the footballing world both domestically and internationally, Anthony Kernan expresses his excitement about contributing to the development of the next generation of talent. He emphasizes The Kernan Group’s delight in continuing the partnership with the Finn Harps Academy & Schools Programme, pledging support to aspiring footballing stars over the next two years.

Kevin McHugh, Head of Finn Harps Academy, expresses his delight at having the Kernan Group on board again and looks forward to continuing the development partnership. McHugh acknowledges the vital role played by Anthony Kernan and his team, along with iMotors, in the Academy’s success. McHugh highlights the significant plans for the future and appreciates the enthusiasm of the main sponsors.

Reflecting on the achievements of the Academy, notably the Finn Harps Under-14s and Under-15s winning the National Cup finals in 2021, McHugh emphasizes that success is measured not just in titles but in the individual development and progression of players from the Academy to the National League and the first team.

The sponsorship from Kernans and iMotors has enabled the Academy to enhance various facets of its setup, facilitating the realization of goals for aspiring players from the North-West. McHugh points out the numerous players who have benefited from this support, making their debut in the first team and even earning national caps.

Players such as Shaun O’ Donnell, Kevin Jordan, Aaron Mc Laughlin, Max Johnston, Darragh Coyle, and Oisin Cooney, having signed long-term contracts, are now integral parts of the first team setup for the 2024 season. Their success stands as a testament to the effectiveness of the Academy’s development pathway.

As the Finn Harps embark on the 2024 season, The Kernan Group, along with iMotors, extends their best wishes for success. The commitment to collaboration and shared ambitions between the sponsors and the Academy team sets the stage for an exciting and prosperous two years ahead.