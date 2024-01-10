Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lots to play for in McKenna Cup with Donegal watching on

There last of the group games in the Dr McKenna Cup are this evening and Donegal will be keeping a close eye on the outcomes.

Donegal may have lost the points against Armagh but they can still qualify for the semi finals of the pre season competition.

Armagh host Tyrone at the Athletic grounds at 7.30pm and if Tyrone win Donegal will go through as group winners on the head to head rule having beat Tyrone last weekend.

If Armagh win by three points or more the Orchard county will top the group with Donegal in the hunt for the best runners up spot.

Derry have already won their group and are into the last four while Cavan, Down, Monaghan and Fermanagh can also make the semi finals.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Down play Cavan in Newry and Fermanagh host Monaghan at Brewster Park.

