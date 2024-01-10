Mickey McCann expecting Down to field strong for McGurk Cup Final

The Donegal hurlers will play in the Conor McGurk Final for the third year in a row on Saturday when they meet Down in this years decider at The Dub in Belfast.

Both counties won their respective semi finals on Tuesday evening with Donegal beating Fermanagh by seven points and Down had three goals to spare in their victory over Antrim.

Down are involved in two competitions this weekend but are expected to field a strong side for the Ulster competition decider.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Donegal Manager Mickey McCann is pleased with how the pre-season has been going for his group and how they came through the semi final on Tuesday.