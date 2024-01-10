Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Re-evaluation of Fair Deal scheme proposed as way to ease pressure on nursing homes

A re-evaluation of the Fair Deal scheme may be one way to ease the pressure on the nursing home sector

The ESRI reported yesterday that 60 nursing homes had closed between 2018 and 2022 with 336 beds lost since the start of the pandemic.

There are warnings that more homes may close their doors this year if they don’t receive investment and support from the Government.

Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh O’Laoghaire says opening up the Fair Deal Scheme, which helps families pay for care, may be a way of getting the beds we desperately need:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Eamon Ryan 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eamon Ryan to visit Donegal tomorrow

10 January 2024
post office
News, Audio, Top Stories

Announcement from British PM expected today on Post Office scandal

10 January 2024
nursing home
News, Audio, Top Stories

Re-evaluation of Fair Deal scheme proposed as way to ease pressure on nursing homes

10 January 2024
Rosslare 1
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach says 14 migrants found in refrigerated trailer can apply for asylum or be helped leave Ireland

10 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Eamon Ryan 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eamon Ryan to visit Donegal tomorrow

10 January 2024
post office
News, Audio, Top Stories

Announcement from British PM expected today on Post Office scandal

10 January 2024
nursing home
News, Audio, Top Stories

Re-evaluation of Fair Deal scheme proposed as way to ease pressure on nursing homes

10 January 2024
Rosslare 1
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach says 14 migrants found in refrigerated trailer can apply for asylum or be helped leave Ireland

10 January 2024
417225290_695417769437967_9037494376537619468_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí are warning of the latest text scam doing the round

10 January 2024
fossil fuel
News, Audio, Top Stories

85% of households in Donegal still reliant on high carbon fuels for home heating

10 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube