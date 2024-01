A year round route from the City of Derry Airport to Birmingham will soon be in effect.

The flight will operate twice a week, commencing in April this year with Ryanair.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director of City of Derry Airport says there has been a demand for the service throughout the Northwest for a number of years and hopes the route will boost inbound investment opportunities as well as attract a new tourism market from the UK midlands area to Derry and beyond.