Subsea surveys to take place adjacent to South Donegal

Subsea surveys are beginning today and will last for the next 12 days.

The Department of Transport has been notified by Optic Marines of the works.

The works will take place 144km from Killybegs Harbour.

They will be completed by remotely operated vehicles via the Cable Vessel “Cable Vigilance” and will carry out underwater cable repairs and cable recovery.

Regular safety messages will be broadcast on channel VHF16 and a buoy will be rigged with white flashing lights.

The cable vessel will struggle to manoeuvre, therefore other ships are asked to give it a wide berth.

It will be located at 54° 31.2’ N010° 39.6’ W.

The notice issues by the Department of Transport can be read