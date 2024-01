The HSE is reporting a substantial increase in the number of respiratory illnesses and hospitalisations.

Pressure is increasing on hospital systems, and it’s expected that the incidence of flu will continue to rise towards a peak in the coming weeks.

Last week, 414 people were hospitalised with flu, while 459 were admitted with COVID-19.

RSV, which had been declining, saw a slight rise again, with 147 people admitted to hospital for treatment.