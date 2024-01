The Taoiseach says the 14 migrants who entered the country in a refrigerated trailer can apply for asylum, or be helped to leave the country.

2 children and 12 adults were discovered in a container which arrived into Rosslare Europort off a ferry from Belgium on Monday.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee says she’s extremely concerned for the wellbeing of those involved.

She’s thanked the emergency services for their prompt response, and urged anyone with information to contact Gardaí.