UL too strong for ATU: Report & Reaction

ATU Donegal suffered an opening round defeat in the Sigerson Cup on Wednesday evening losing 3-12 to 0-8 to University Limerick at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

Donegal senior panellists Oisin Caulfield, Rory O’Donnell and Luke McGlynn all featured for ATU but Jason McGee was absent having gone off in the Tyrone game last weekend.

Angelina Nugent reports for Highland Radio Sport:

ATU Donegal Manager Maxi Curran said afterwards it was a tough night but they will regroup for their next game against MTU Cork.

