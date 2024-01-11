All routes on council gritting programme to be treated from 7pm tonight

Gritters will be on the roads in Donegal from 7pm this evening, with all roads on the council’s winter programme to be treated. Temperature are forecast to fall to -2 degrees in places tonight.
ALL Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 7PM on Thu. 11/01. Donegal gritting route index as follows:
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town
