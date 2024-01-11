9,118 people on Live Register in Donegal last month

The number of people on the Live Register in Donegal last month is up slightly on the previous month but down significantly year on year.

According to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office, 9,118 people were signing on in the county in December 2023, representing a 1.6% increase on figures from November 2023.

When compared to the same period last year, the number of people on the Live Register in Donegal was down 7%.

Nationally, there was a slight drop in the number of people on the Live Register in December of last year.

There were 173,900 people on the seasonally adjusted register, down 500 from November.