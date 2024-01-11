Creeslough Community Association Links Hub to officially open tomorrow

Tomorrow will see the official opening of the Creeslough Community Association Links Hub.

Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien will be in attendance to carryout the opening.

The building is located at the former Cope Hardware premises in the village’s Main Street.

A part of it has been remodelled into a modern, multi-use facility which includes a communal area, three offices, a meeting room and kitchen amenities.

The project was undertaken following the Creeslough Tragedy in October, 2022 with a hopes to provide the locality with a dedicated space for a range of community, wellbeing and educational events.

Activity has already been underway since August with a variety of courses, classes, festive and community functions.

The Green Party Minister will officially open the building at 11am tomorrow morning.