Energy Master Plan to be developed for Greencastle


SEAI funding has been secured for an Energy Master Plan for the Greencastle area.

The master plan will use local energy data to identify opportunities to reduce energy consumption.

The gathering of data will now begin.

Through the initiative homes can avail of a free BER home energy assessment and community buildings and businesses are eligible for an energy audit.

Susan McAleer, Manager of the Greencastle Community Centre says it’s homeowners will get tailored advice on how to reduce their energy:

