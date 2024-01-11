It’s only half time- Diarmaid O’Brien

The Inishowen League will have to come from behind if they are to reach the quarter finals of the Oscar Traynor Cup.

They lost their home first leg in Buncrana on Wednesday evening 3-2 to the Donegal League.

Having been 2-0 down, goals from Kieran McDaid and Luke Rodden levelled up the game, but Inishowen conceded in injury time as Donegal took the win.

Inishowen Manager Diarmaid O’Brien told Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News there’s still lots to play for in the fixture with the second leg in two weeks time in Ballyare.