Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Over €79,000 awarded to Donegal abuse support organisations

Over €79,000 has been awarded across three Donegal organisations that support victims of crime.
It’s part of a €7.7million announcement made today by the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.
The Donegal Rape Crisis received the most in out of the three with €40,360.
That’s followed by the Donegal Domestic Violence Service at over €22,700 and the Donegal Women’s Centre at €16,350.
Funding:
Donegal Domestic Violence Service €22,711.50
Donegal Rape Crisis Centre €40,360
Donegal Women’s Centre €16,352.28
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Manus Boyle
News, Top Stories

Two more names thrown into hat in Donegal ahead of local elections

11 January 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Killybegs Garda station open hours extended as administrator employed

11 January 2024
An Post New
News, Top Stories

Price of stamp to increase

11 January 2024
Paschal Budget
News, Top Stories

Public sector strikes could be on the way

11 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Manus Boyle
News, Top Stories

Two more names thrown into hat in Donegal ahead of local elections

11 January 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Killybegs Garda station open hours extended as administrator employed

11 January 2024
An Post New
News, Top Stories

Price of stamp to increase

11 January 2024
Paschal Budget
News, Top Stories

Public sector strikes could be on the way

11 January 2024
Creeslough Community Association Hub
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Community Association Links Hub to officially open tomorrow

11 January 2024
male abuse domestic violence victim
News, Top Stories

Over €79,000 awarded to Donegal abuse support organisations

11 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube