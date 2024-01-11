Over €79,000 awarded to Donegal abuse support organisations

Over €79,000 has been awarded across three Donegal organisations that support victims of crime.
It’s part of a €7.7million announcement made today by the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.
The Donegal Rape Crisis received the most in out of the three with €40,360.
That’s followed by the Donegal Domestic Violence Service at over €22,700 and the Donegal Women’s Centre at €16,350.
Funding:
|Donegal Domestic Violence Service
|€22,711.50
|Donegal Rape Crisis Centre
|€40,360
|Donegal Women’s Centre
|€16,352.28