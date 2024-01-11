Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, Greg is joined by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh to discuss an increase in graffiti around Letterkenny. Later we have a panel discuss the finding of a survey which shows women’s sport remains well behind men’s in terms of attendance:

In this hour, we hear the views of listeners including David who feels he may have to sell his electric car due to a lack of public charging infrastructure. Later listener Kevin questions why the shingles vaccination isn’t free to certain groups in Ireland:

Jessica’s father sufferers from MND but they have been told he is not a priority for care assistance. Pat the Gallagher talks his political future and Daniel O’Donnell pays tribute to the late Seamus McGee:

police
Man stabbed in Derry

11 January 2024
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 January 2024
Pat the Cope Gallagher
Pat the Cope Gallagher doesn’t rule himself out of running in general election

11 January 2024
court hammer
Donegal teacher jailed for sexually abusing teenager

11 January 2024
