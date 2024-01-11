Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



After a look at the front pages, Greg is joined by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh to discuss an increase in graffiti around Letterkenny. Later we have a panel discuss the finding of a survey which shows women’s sport remains well behind men’s in terms of attendance:

In this hour, we hear the views of listeners including David who feels he may have to sell his electric car due to a lack of public charging infrastructure. Later listener Kevin questions why the shingles vaccination isn’t free to certain groups in Ireland:

Jessica’s father sufferers from MND but they have been told he is not a priority for care assistance. Pat the Gallagher talks his political future and Daniel O’Donnell pays tribute to the late Seamus McGee: