Residents and businesses in the areas of Swillybrin, Ballymore, Derryart, Kildarragh, and Dunfanaghy are warned of water outages as valve replacement works get underway this morning.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, which begin at 9:30am and end at 1pm this afternoon.

It’s recommended that an allowance 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time is made for supplies to fully return.