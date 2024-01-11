Public sector strikes could be on the way

We could be set for a series of public sector strikes.

Pay talks between unions and government at the WRC broke down without agreement at around 2 o’clock this morning.

Unions had already signalled they were preparing ballots for industrial action in the event of no deal – They say the pay offer was ‘extremely disappointing’.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe says the governments offer struck a balance of fairness, affordability and delivery of public services. He’s asked unions to ‘reflect’, saying the government remains available for talks.