Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Public sector strikes could be on the way

We could be set for a series of public sector strikes.

Pay talks between unions and government at the WRC broke down without agreement at around 2 o’clock this morning.

Unions had already signalled they were preparing ballots for industrial action in the event of no deal – They say the pay offer was ‘extremely disappointing’.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe says the governments offer struck a balance of fairness, affordability and delivery of public services. He’s asked unions to ‘reflect’, saying the government remains available for talks.

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Killybegs Garda station open hours extended as administrator employed

11 January 2024
An Post New
News, Top Stories

Price of stamp to increase

11 January 2024
Paschal Budget
News, Top Stories

Public sector strikes could be on the way

11 January 2024
Creeslough Community Association Hub
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Community Association Links Hub to officially open tomorrow

11 January 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

