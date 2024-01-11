Public sector unions unhappy with government proposals on pay

Public sector unions say a pay offer handed down by the Government last night failed to meet their demands around inflation.

Talks ended at around three o’clock this morning, without an agreement.

Unions say the first offer from Government sparked a reaction of “shock.”

In an email to members this afternoon, Fórsa says this would have only made a difference of about five euro a week before deductions in lower income workers, rising to ten euro a week for middle earners.

A revised offer came in but Fórsa told members it remains “very far” from addressing the shortage between wages and inflation.

It estimates that gap to be about 19 percent in three years.

In response, Minister Pascal Donohoe said Government is on record saying it wants to strike a deal that is fair and affordable.

But the unions have finalised wording for ballots on industrial action, which they say will be activated if the need arises.