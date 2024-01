The Donegal Junior League go into the second leg of their first round Oscar Traynor Cup clash with Inishowen leading 3-2.

Paul ‘Yank’ Boyle scored an injury time header to win the first leg at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

Fanad United’s Eddie O’Reilly scored the other two goals for Donegal.

Donegal manager John Francis Doogan was happy with the result but is realistic there is still a bit to go in this tie: