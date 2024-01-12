CUPRA ZERO Limits Event at DMG MOTORS

DMG MOTORS is thrilled to announce the CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event taking place from January 12th – 20th. This exclusive event invites car enthusiasts and potential buyers to experience the exhilarating world of CUPRA, with fantastic offers available at DMG MOTORS

During this limited-time event, customers can explore the latest CUPRA models, renowned for their cutting-edge design, performance, and innovative technology.

Customers can also avail of incredible ‘Zero Limit’ offers including 0% APR PCP finance available across the range or reduce the RRP of your new model with the ‘CUPRA Boost’ offer.

*0% APR PCP Examples:

CUPRA Born: Avail of 0% PCP Finance starting from €229 per month

Avail of 0% PCP Finance starting from €229 per month CUPRA Formentor: Avail of 0% PCP Finance starting from €269 per month

Avail of 0% PCP Finance starting from €269 per month CUPRA Leon: Avail of 0% PCP Finance starting from €259 per month

Avail of 0% PCP Finance starting from €259 per month CUPRA Ateca: Avail of 0% PCP Finance starting from €389 per month

*CUPRA Boost Examples:

Save €3,000 on CUPRA Ateca

on CUPRA Ateca Save €2,000 on CUPRA Formentor

on CUPRA Formentor Save €2,000 on CUPRA Leon

on CUPRA Leon Save €2,000 on CUPRA Born

*Offers are exclusive of one another and cannot be combined.

These incredible offers makes owning a CUPRA more accessible than ever, providing customers with the opportunity to drive home their dream car with flexibility on their purchase options.

The CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event is designed to provide an immersive and informative experience for visitors. Our knowledgeable CUPRA Masters will be on hand to answer questions, offer test drives, and guide customers through the features and benefits of each CUPRA model.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to explore the world of CUPRA. Visit DMG MOTORS from the 12th – 20th January for the CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event, where performance meets perfection.