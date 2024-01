Donegal is to receive a €450,000 share of €6.2 million CLÁR funding announced today.

Nine projects in the county will each receive €50,000.

The funding will go towards developing a sensory garden by the Laghey Development Committee, re-roofing a Men’s Shed workshop in Portnoo and enhancing an existing woodland walk in Rathmullan.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys says the projects make a significant impact to society: