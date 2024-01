An information evening on a pilot project to tackle the invasive rhododendron in Donegal is being held this evening.

Cairde na hEaragaile has secured funding to undertake a pilot rhododendron control project which will see an action plan developed.

The meeting gets underway at 7:30pm in Dunlewey’s Community Centre.

Project Officer, Josephine Kelly says the project will work to control the non-invasive species across the county: