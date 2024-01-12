Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Jim McGuinness wins challenge on eight week suspension

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness. Photo Donegal GAA.

Jim McGuinness has been successful in his appeal against a proposed eight week suspension from Ulster GAA for fielding an ineligible player in the Dr McKenna Cup.

A hearing took place on Thursday evening and the Donegal boss has been cleared to take his place on the line for this Sunday’s semi final against Monaghan.

In a short press release, Donegal GAA said “Following a request by Jim McGuinness to the Ulster Hearings Committee, the County Secretary has been informed that the alleged infraction was not proven, and that no further disciplinary action is to be taken. We can now look forward to our Mc Kenna cup semi Final against Monaghan on Sunday.”

McGuinness was hit with the sanction for playing 17 year old Finbarr Roarty who wasn’t the correct age to play senior inter county football.

Roarty who can’t play this year for the county was also given a two week ban while Donegal lost the points in the McKenna Cup victory over Armagh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Derry stabbing released

12 January 2024
College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to extend scope of apprentice programmes

12 January 2024
Lifford Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai conduct cross border operation in Lifford

12 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

National Development Plan may have “underestimated what is needed” -ESRI

12 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Derry stabbing released

12 January 2024
College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to extend scope of apprentice programmes

12 January 2024
Lifford Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai conduct cross border operation in Lifford

12 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

National Development Plan may have “underestimated what is needed” -ESRI

12 January 2024
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Trade Unions ready to initiate industrial action

12 January 2024
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal councillor calls for a radical rethink on social housing policy

12 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube