Jim McGuinness wins challenge on eight week suspension

Jim McGuinness has been successful in his appeal against a proposed eight week suspension from Ulster GAA for fielding an ineligible player in the Dr McKenna Cup.

A hearing took place on Thursday evening and the Donegal boss has been cleared to take his place on the line for this Sunday’s semi final against Monaghan.

In a short press release, Donegal GAA said “Following a request by Jim McGuinness to the Ulster Hearings Committee, the County Secretary has been informed that the alleged infraction was not proven, and that no further disciplinary action is to be taken. We can now look forward to our Mc Kenna cup semi Final against Monaghan on Sunday.”

McGuinness was hit with the sanction for playing 17 year old Finbarr Roarty who wasn’t the correct age to play senior inter county football.

Roarty who can’t play this year for the county was also given a two week ban while Donegal lost the points in the McKenna Cup victory over Armagh.