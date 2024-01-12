Letterkenny doctors warn hospitals and GP surgeries are ‘creaking at the seams’

A medical practice in Letterkenny is warning that Donegal has the highest level of flu cases in the entire Saolta Health Care Group.

It comes as health services in the North West are once again urging people to consider all care options as Emergency Departments fac sustained pressure.

Scally McDaid Roarty Medical Practice says the county on the other hand, has the lowest flu vaccine uptake in the region.

They say hospitals, like GP surgeries, are creaking at the seams with the number of respiratory tract infections.

In a social media post they say with Covid infections remaining high, RSV infections are starting to reduce but flu cases are very high and increasing.

The practice is urging vulnerable people particularly, to avail of flu vaccines as they say it could prevent a prolonged hospital stay or even protect your life.

In a statement issued today, health services in the North West have repeated their call for all care options to be considered as EDs face sustained pressure with flu cases increasing 39% in the last two weeks while Covid-19 continues to circulate at high levels.

Áine McNamara Area Director of Public Health, in the West and North West says with the expected peak in flu, it is an extremely busy time in hospitals which will result in longer waiting times for those with less serious injuries.