Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Letterkenny doctors warn hospitals and GP surgeries are ‘creaking at the seams’

A medical practice in Letterkenny is warning that Donegal has the highest level of flu cases in the entire Saolta Health Care Group.

It comes as health services in the North West are once again urging people to consider all care options as Emergency Departments fac sustained pressure.

Scally McDaid Roarty Medical Practice says the county on the other hand, has the lowest flu vaccine uptake in the region.

They say hospitals, like GP surgeries, are creaking at the seams with the number of respiratory tract infections.

In a social media post they say with Covid infections remaining high, RSV infections are starting to reduce but flu cases are very high and increasing.

The practice is urging vulnerable people particularly, to avail of flu vaccines as they say it could prevent a prolonged hospital stay or even protect your life.

In a statement issued today, health services in the North West have repeated their call for all care options to be considered as EDs face sustained pressure with flu cases increasing 39% in the last two weeks while Covid-19 continues to circulate at high levels.

Áine McNamara Area Director of Public Health, in the West and North West says with the expected peak in flu, it is an extremely busy time in hospitals which will result in longer waiting times for those with less serious injuries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rhododendron
Audio, News, Top Stories

Information evening on rhododendron to take place in Dunlewey tonight

12 January 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny doctors warn hospitals and GP surgeries are ‘creaking at the seams’

12 January 2024
walking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal receive €450,000 in CLÁR funding

12 January 2024
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government committed to deliver TEN-T project

12 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Rhododendron
Audio, News, Top Stories

Information evening on rhododendron to take place in Dunlewey tonight

12 January 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny doctors warn hospitals and GP surgeries are ‘creaking at the seams’

12 January 2024
walking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal receive €450,000 in CLÁR funding

12 January 2024
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government committed to deliver TEN-T project

12 January 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Derry stabbing released

12 January 2024
College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to extend scope of apprentice programmes

12 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube