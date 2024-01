Institute have confirmed the signing of St Johnston native Shane McGinty.

The 29 year old has been without a club since leaving Ballinmallard last July.

It’s a second spell at Stute for McGinty who signed for a year from Coleriane in August 2015.

Shane has also had spells with Irish League sides Dungannon and Ballymena, and with Finn Harps and Galway United in the League of Ireland.