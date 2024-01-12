Meeting with minister was interesting and constructive – Harley

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal Council says members and officials had a constructive two hour meeting with Transport and Environment Leader Eamonn Ryan last evening.

Cllr Martin Harley says they had a lengthy discussion on planning issues along the N56, and Minister Ryan has agreed to receive a delegation in the coming weeks to discuss that issue further with him and his officials.

Cllr Harley says they also discussed some differences in opinion regarding planning issues, particularly in terms of windfarms, and the minister understands the members’ positions.

However, Cllr Harley says it would be wrong to suggest this means everything will be plain sailing from now on………

