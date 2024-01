The Government plans to extend the scope of apprentice programmes, with almost 100 courses to choose from this year.

17 new apprenticeships are expected to come on stream in 2024, with civil engineering, firefighting and robotics just some of the disciplines added to the list.

A record number of people signed up for trades last year, with over 8,700 registering.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris says there’s wide variety to choose from: