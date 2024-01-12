Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
SEAI and government looking at building regulations anomaly in Defective Blocks Scheme

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said Sustainable Energy Ireland is looking to introduce a mechanism whereby people whose homes are being remediated or rebuilt because of defective blocks can apply for energy efficiency grants.

Earlier this month, the Mica Action Group highlighted an anomaly whereby social homes affected will be subject to an end to end scheme meeting current building standards, while homeowners are being told to apply 2007 building standards, which differ in particular when it comes to energy efficiency and environmental concerns.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Minister Eamon Ryan said he believes the numbers affected will be quite small, and SEAI and the government are looking at the situation…….

