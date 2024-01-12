Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Trade Unions ready to initiate industrial action

Trade Unions stand ready to initiate industrial action, if a pay deal resolution cannot be reached.

Union members would have to be balloted before any strike is called, with the wording of ballots already finalised, after a package worth 2.9 billion euro was rejected by trade union representatives on the grounds of not being sufficient to match inflation.

Talks were adjourned without agreement early yesterday morning, with no date confirmed for further negotiations to take place.

Media Relations Director at Forsa Trade Union, Niall Shanahan, says their priority is finding a deal that works:

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Derry stabbing released

12 January 2024
College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to extend scope of apprentice programmes

12 January 2024
Lifford Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai conduct cross border operation in Lifford

12 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

National Development Plan may have “underestimated what is needed” -ESRI

12 January 2024
