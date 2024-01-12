Trade Unions ready to initiate industrial action

Trade Unions stand ready to initiate industrial action, if a pay deal resolution cannot be reached.

Union members would have to be balloted before any strike is called, with the wording of ballots already finalised, after a package worth 2.9 billion euro was rejected by trade union representatives on the grounds of not being sufficient to match inflation.

Talks were adjourned without agreement early yesterday morning, with no date confirmed for further negotiations to take place.

Media Relations Director at Forsa Trade Union, Niall Shanahan, says their priority is finding a deal that works: