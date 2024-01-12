Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

West Donegal councillor calls for a radical rethink on social housing policy

A West Donegal Councillor is welcoming confirmation that a 43 unit social housing scheme in Dungloe has gone to tender, but says this will only scratch the surface of the need that exists in the Glenties Municipal District and elsewhere in Donegal.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says there needs to be a radical change in housing policy both at a local and a national level.

He says emigration is again devastating communities in rural area like west Donegal, but it’s not because people can’t find jobs. It’s because they can’t find somewhere to live………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Derry stabbing released

12 January 2024
College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to extend scope of apprentice programmes

12 January 2024
Lifford Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai conduct cross border operation in Lifford

12 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

National Development Plan may have “underestimated what is needed” -ESRI

12 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Derry stabbing released

12 January 2024
College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to extend scope of apprentice programmes

12 January 2024
Lifford Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai conduct cross border operation in Lifford

12 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

National Development Plan may have “underestimated what is needed” -ESRI

12 January 2024
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Trade Unions ready to initiate industrial action

12 January 2024
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal councillor calls for a radical rethink on social housing policy

12 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube