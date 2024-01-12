West Donegal councillor calls for a radical rethink on social housing policy

A West Donegal Councillor is welcoming confirmation that a 43 unit social housing scheme in Dungloe has gone to tender, but says this will only scratch the surface of the need that exists in the Glenties Municipal District and elsewhere in Donegal.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says there needs to be a radical change in housing policy both at a local and a national level.

He says emigration is again devastating communities in rural area like west Donegal, but it’s not because people can’t find jobs. It’s because they can’t find somewhere to live………