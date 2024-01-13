Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry Chamber CEO says agreement with Causeway Chamber will benefit the whole North West

The Derry and Causeway Chambers of Commerce have agreed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on issues affecting the membership of both bodies.

This agreement between the two Chambers sets out a common framework for working together to represent the interests of businesses across the North West and Causeway regions, and follows the signing of a similar memorandum between the Derry and Letterkenny Chambers just over two years ago.

Derry Chamber CEO Anna Doherty says the partnership is intended to further economic development of the wider North West region, with a particular focus on connectivity, tourism and growth.

She says it creates a unified lobbying force right across the North and North West coast………

 

Pic –

Causeway Chamber Chief Executive Karen Yates, Londonderry Chamber President Greg McCann, Causeway Chamber President James Kilgore and Londonderry Chamber Chief Executive Anna Doherty sign the memorandum of understanding on Friday morning

