Donegal Rally runner-up Edwards to contest Irish Tarmac Championship

Welsh driver Matt Edwards (pictured) will attempt an assault on the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship this year.

Edwards was a runner-up in last year’s Donegal International Rally and also has two Ulster Rally wins to his name.

He has teamed up with C&M Motorsport to start the asphalt campaign.

The Welsh driver has impressed on sporadic Irish rallies over the last few years. They are results that ensure Edwards arrives in Galway with a pedigree that poses a significant threat to Irish Tarmac’s regulars.

He will contest the full programme of events in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 prepared by NPL Motorsport.

Edwards told the Rally Insight website that it has been a dream of  his for a few years to do an Irish Tarmac campaign.

The first rally in the championship is February’s Galway International Rally which will take place over two days and 14 stages.

It will be a first Galway event for Edwards, who will be relishing the prospect of competing in the Donegal International Rally in June.

