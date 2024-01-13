Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Harley lands major winner in $3m dollar Magic Millions 3 Year-old Guineas

Donegal jockey Martin Harley registered his biggest win in Australia earlier today.

He was on board the Robert Heathcote-trained Abounding which won the $3m dollar Magi Millions 3 Year-0ld Guineas on the Gold Coast.

The race was actually delayed by an hour after another horse got himself cast in the gates at the start and the runners had to return to the mounting yard.

But Abounding – a 6/1 shot – produced a great run under Harley and in a late burst of speed pipped Sovereign Fund by a long neck on the line.

Aboundings’ connections take home the $1.7 million winners cheque. The winning filly could now go on to the $5 million All-Star Mile at Caulfield in March.

It was another great victory for the Donegal jockey since his return to the sport following his return to action after suffering a horrific injury last year which saw him breaking his neck.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

asylum seekers
News, Top Stories

One person in every 100 people in Donegal is an asylum seeker

13 January 2024
farmers alliance
News, Top Stories

‘Farmers Alliance’ given approval to be registered

13 January 2024
Loreto BT scientist
News, Top Stories

Loretto Letterkenny among awardees at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

13 January 2024
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Northwest to bare the brunt of cold weather next week

13 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

asylum seekers
News, Top Stories

One person in every 100 people in Donegal is an asylum seeker

13 January 2024
farmers alliance
News, Top Stories

‘Farmers Alliance’ given approval to be registered

13 January 2024
Loreto BT scientist
News, Top Stories

Loretto Letterkenny among awardees at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

13 January 2024
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Northwest to bare the brunt of cold weather next week

13 January 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Planned parade may cause traffic disruptions in Derry

13 January 2024
missing person kirsty temple
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry growing concerned for missing teenager

13 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube