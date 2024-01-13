Harley lands major winner in $3m dollar Magic Millions 3 Year-old Guineas

Donegal jockey Martin Harley registered his biggest win in Australia earlier today.

He was on board the Robert Heathcote-trained Abounding which won the $3m dollar Magi Millions 3 Year-0ld Guineas on the Gold Coast.

The race was actually delayed by an hour after another horse got himself cast in the gates at the start and the runners had to return to the mounting yard.

But Abounding – a 6/1 shot – produced a great run under Harley and in a late burst of speed pipped Sovereign Fund by a long neck on the line.

Aboundings’ connections take home the $1.7 million winners cheque. The winning filly could now go on to the $5 million All-Star Mile at Caulfield in March.

It was another great victory for the Donegal jockey since his return to the sport following his return to action after suffering a horrific injury last year which saw him breaking his neck.