Institute lost ground in the chase for the NIFL Championship title as they were held scoreless away to Annagh.

With leaders Dundela overcoming bottom club Knockbreda 1-0, Institute are now two points adrift of the summit.

Elsewhere, struggling Dergview were beaten 3-1 at home by Ballyclare.

In the Crawford Cup first round, Strabane Athletic beat Dunloy 1-0 with Dan Doran getting the winner.