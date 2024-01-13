Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Murphy looks ahead to new season – and first home friendly in 13 years!

Assistant Coach and Head of Development Kevin McHugh and Finn Harps manager Darren Murphy

Finn Harps will play their first home pre-season game in 13 years when they face arch-rivals Derry City at Finn Park on Sunday. Kick-off is 2.00 pm.

In recent times, Harps have been reluctant to play home friendlies before the start of the season due to concerns over bad weather impacting negatively on the pitch which is located right by the River Finn.

However, manager Darren Murphy has spoken with the board and got the green light for home fixtures against their two big north-west rivals. Harps will play Sligo Rovers on Saturday, February 10th, at 3pm. They also have a short trip planned to race Inishowen League side Greencastle FC.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Murphy about the friendlies and how things are shaping up ahead of the new campaign.

