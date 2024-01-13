Planned parade may cause traffic disruptions in Derry

Police in Derry are advising the public of some possible traffic disruption today as a planned parade taking place in the city.

Those in the parade are gathering at the Waterside Train Station, where they are scheduled to leave at 12 noon.

They will then head towards Guildhall Square, crossing the top deck of Craigavon Bridge onto Carlisle Road, into The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.

They are scheduled to disperse from around 2 o’clock this afternoon.

PSNI says there will be officers deployed for traffic management.

They are appealing to motorists who will be in the area around this time to drive with extra caution.