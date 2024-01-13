Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tourism Ireland targeting off peak growth in the regions

 

Donegal County Council this week attended a briefing from Tourism Ireland on its marketing strategy, and how it plans to promote Ireland overseas in 2024.

Tourism Ireland says it wants to grow tourism in Ireland by an average of 5.6% per year between now and 2030 with Donegal seen as a key factor in helping to meet that target.

One of the key strategies outlined at this week’s briefing is a plan by Tourism Ireland to increase off peak season revenues in the regions by an average of 6.5% per year up to 2030, with a targeted programme of activity backed with a marketing budget of €70 million.

The body says there is off peak capacity ready to be filled, and there are lots of exciting and inspiring stories to tell potential overseas visitors – particularly about off-season events such as Halloween, which originated in Ireland around 2,000 years ago.

Tourism Ireland says it will use data-driven marketing to send the right message to the right audience at the right time.

Chief Executive Alice Mansergh says this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way, providing Tourism Ireland with another great hook to showcase the iconic route.

She also stressed the importance of cross border cooperation, particularly in the context the long established association of Halloween with Derry.

 

