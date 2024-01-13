Voodoo Venue Cup – Full time scores

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
There was no shortage of goals in the first round of the Voodoo Venue Cup.

Full results below:

Saturday 13th January, 2024
Voodoo Cup
Drumoghill 3 vs 0 Cranford FC
Fanad United 2 vs 1 Swilly Rovers
Glencar Celtic 2 vs 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Gweedore Celtic 3 vs 1 Dunlewey Celtic
Keadue Rovers 4 vs 0 Glenea United
Kildrum Tigers 1 vs 0 Lagan Harps
Ramelton Mariners 0 vs 2 Oldtown Celtic
St Catherines FC 4 vs 0 Donegal Town
Strand Rovers 4 vs 0 Arranmore Utd

Fri: Letterkenny Rovers Reserves 7, Milford United Reserves 0.

asylum seekers
News, Top Stories

One person in every 100 people in Donegal is an asylum seeker

13 January 2024
farmers alliance
News, Top Stories

‘Farmers Alliance’ given approval to be registered

13 January 2024
Loreto BT scientist
News, Top Stories

Loretto Letterkenny among awardees at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

13 January 2024
cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Northwest to bare the brunt of cold weather next week

13 January 2024
