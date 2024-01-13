Voodoo Venue Cup – Full time scores

There was no shortage of goals in the first round of the Voodoo Venue Cup.

Full results below:

Voodoo Cup Drumoghill 3 vs 0 Cranford FC Fanad United 2 vs 1 Swilly Rovers Glencar Celtic 2 vs 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic Gweedore Celtic 3 vs 1 Dunlewey Celtic Keadue Rovers 4 vs 0 Glenea United Kildrum Tigers 1 vs 0 Lagan Harps Ramelton Mariners 0 vs 2 Oldtown Celtic St Catherines FC 4 vs 0 Donegal Town Strand Rovers 4 vs 0 Arranmore Utd

Fri: Letterkenny Rovers Reserves 7, Milford United Reserves 0.