Voodoo Venue Cup – Full time scores

There was no shortage of goals in the first round of the Voodoo Venue Cup.
Full results below:
|Saturday 13th January, 2024
|Voodoo Cup
|Drumoghill
|3
|vs
|0
|Cranford FC
|Fanad United
|2
|vs
|1
|Swilly Rovers
|Glencar Celtic
|2
|vs
|0
|Kilmacrennan Celtic
|Gweedore Celtic
|3
|vs
|1
|Dunlewey Celtic
|Keadue Rovers
|4
|vs
|0
|Glenea United
|Kildrum Tigers
|1
|vs
|0
|Lagan Harps
|Ramelton Mariners
|0
|vs
|2
|Oldtown Celtic
|St Catherines FC
|4
|vs
|0
|Donegal Town
|Strand Rovers
|4
|vs
|0
|Arranmore Utd
Fri: Letterkenny Rovers Reserves 7, Milford United Reserves 0.