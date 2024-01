Amy Greene claimed junior gold at the Celtic International in Scotland over the weekend.

The Finn Valley athlete was the leading Irish under 20 athlete beating all the Irish under 23’s also.

Meanwhile at the National Masters Indoor Championships in Athlone, gold medals were won by Patrick Galvin, Catriona Devine, Sinead McConnell, Aidan Gillespie, Bosco Reid, Damian Crawford, Martin Cunningham and Brian Boyce each winning two medals.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…