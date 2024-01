Donegal Mountain Rescue Team rescued two walkers who became disoriented while descending Muckish on Friday evening.

They were tasked at 5:15pm, and quickly established the walkers location using Sarlock technology.

Upon finding them, they gave them extra layers and guided them off the hill to a family member.

The team stood down at 9pm.

In a statement the recue team say the walkers did the right thing by making immediate contact, as they had no waterproofs or torches.